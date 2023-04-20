On Monday, April 17, at about 4 p.m., the New Port Richey Police Department began investigating a shots fired call near Van Buren and Main Street.
After follow-up investigation, it was determined that juvenile males were involved in purchasing illegal firearms.
One of the juveniles involved attended Gulf High School and contacted a staff member from Gulf High School, Emily Medina, 20, a disciplinary aide, following the incident. Medina responded to pick up the juvenile and drove him away from the shooting scene. It was discovered that Medina hid the firearms at her residence so the juvenile male could not be criminally charged.
Medina took possession of two handguns, ammunition and a backpack. All of the items were recovered from her residence. Pasco County School Board officials were notified of the incident.
Medina was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and tampering with evidence. Additional charges may be pending.
