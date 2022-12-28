People are reporting receiving demands for money over the phone, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies are receiving complaints from HernandoCounty residents who have been called by a male who identifies himself as a sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office.
He tells the victim that he or she missed jury duty or a court date, and there is now a “bench warrant” on file, signed by a local judge, and he or she will be arrested. In order to rectify the situation and clear the warrant, the victim must provide a credit card number or Green Dot card information.
Some victims received this information via a voice mail message. The caller ID information was spoofed to appear as if someone actually is calling from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect leaves a message for the victim to call him back regarding the matter.
Upon calling the number provided by the suspect, a recorded message answers the call. The recorded message advises the caller they have reached Sgt. Wagner at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
If someone asks for, or demands, money over the phone – it is a scam. Hang up.
Do not provide financial information to any caller requesting or demanding money. Simply hang up, as it is a scam.
