An active-duty Navy sailor has been sentenced to 13 years in state prison after pleading guilty to three counts of lewd and lascivious battery.
Dylan B. Adams, 26, also has to serve two years of probation and is required to report for life as a sexual predator upon his release from prison.
On Dec. 30, 2021, Adams, who was stationed in San Diego, flew to the Tampa Bay area to stay with family for the holidays. Prior to leaving San Diego, Adams and the victim (who currently resides in Hernando County) engaged in "flirting" via social media. Adams and the victim knew each other before Adams enlisted in the Navy.
On Dec. 31, 2021, Adams went to the victim's residence while the victim's mother was at work. During the visit, Adams performed various sex acts on the victim. Adams then left the residence and went to a local pharmacy, where he bought a "Plan B" pill. Adams took the pill back to the victim's residence, provided it to her, and left again, taking all of the packaging with him (leaving only the instructions, in the event the victim experienced side effects).
Before leaving, Adams instructed the victim to delete all social media messages the two had exchanged.
On Jan. 2, the victim reported the incident. Physical evidence was collected from the scene and from the victim. Detectives made contact with Adams and took him to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office District Two Office.
Adams provided a full confession to detectives.
On July 13, Adams pleaded guilty to three counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child over 12 and under 16.
