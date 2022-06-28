Rookie Plant City officer rushes into burning home, helps save boys’ lives

A rookie Plant City police officer and Navy veteran is a hero after he acted quickly to help rescue two children from a burning home.
According to a press release from Pasco County Fire Rescue, on Wednesday, June 23, at about 8:30 p.m., Officer Michal Pietrusinski of the Plant City Police Department was out for an evening walk on Doe Path Court in Zephyrhills when he noticed an unusual amount of smoke coming from his neighbor's home.
Moments later, Pietrusinski heard the screams of a frantic mother running to the house with one of her children, a daughter who is autistic but communicates verbally.
Pietrusinski was aware of the mother's two additional autistic and non-verbal boys who could have been trapped inside the home.
He and his fiancé, Sharon Navarrro, located a garden hose and quickly approached the home's front door. As they came to the door, the children's mother opened the door and the couple entered the home. Upon entering the house, the couple encountered thick smoke, causing them to get on the floor to avoid being overcome.
While crawling low with one hand, Pietrusinski was spraying water on a couch fully engulfed in flames. He also called out to the boys, "If you can hear me, come towards my voice."
He didn't hear anything, so he located a T-shirt, soaked it in water, and placed the wet shirt over his mouth to help him breathe. He began systematically searching the home, looking for the boys.
After several attempts to locate the trapped children and needing to retreat due to the overwhelming smoke, he could identify one of the boys standing inside the home. Pietrusinski quickly took the boy outside to his mother.
Knowing how quickly the fire was growing, Pietrusinski asked the mother if she had any idea where the third child might be. He attempted to enter the home again. At this point, the fire grew much larger, and Pietrusinski attempted to extinguish more of the flames as Pasco County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported heavy smoke inside the
home. Firefighters from Engine 16 (A-Shift) entered the house to locate the child who was reported missing. While firefighters were searching for the child, Pietrusinski notified paramedics of the first child he pulled from inside the home, and they began to perform a medical assessment. The first child removed from the house was cleared of any medical issues on the scene by Pasco County Fire Rescue Paramedics.
Engine 16 (A-Shift), led by Capt. Craig Harris with firefighter Timothy McCormick and probationary firefighter Joshua Casal (on his fifth shift on the job), quickly located the missing child in a bathroom shower with the water running and dense smoke. Firefighters requested a medical helicopter transport for the child. The child pulled from the home was conscious and breathing, but paramedics flew the child due to smoke inhalation.
Pietrusinski was also evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation and was transported by ambulance for evaluation. Both have been released from the hospital.
Pietrusinski is brand new to the Plant City Police Department and was
sworn in as an officer at its June 10 ceremony as part of the department's new officer sponsorship program. He is from Poland and served 7.5 years in the Navy and four years as a Search and Rescue swimmer.
