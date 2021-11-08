Sheriff’s deputies responded to the “Fish Games Skill Games” at 3484 Commercial Way on Sunday, Nov. 7, to investigate a report of a commercial robbery, according to a press release.
A customer called 911 just after 1:30 p.m. to report an incident in which a customer who claimed he was “losing money” become irate, demanded money from the employee and then struck the employee.
As the victim waited on another customer at the counter, the suspect approached the counter and stated he was “owed $240.” The suspect told the victim if he (the victim) didn’t give him the money, he was going to hurt him.
The suspect grabbed a bank bag. The victim retrieved the bank bag after providing the suspect with the $240 he demanded. The suspect then left the establishment.
The case has been turned over to Major Case detectives for investigation. In addition to processing physical evidence retrieved from the scene, detectives will attempt to identify and locate the suspect.
