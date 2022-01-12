The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a silver or light gray Toyota Camry or Corolla with a partial license plate of “F90” in regard to a hit-and-run incident on southbound I-75.
According to a press release, a Road Ranger assisting troopers on a crash north of Overpass Road was walking on the closed portion of the road, designated by traffic cones and flares to indicate closure of the center and outside lanes.
A silver or light gray Toyota Camry or Corolla was going south in the inside lane partially entered the center lane and hit the Road Ranger, who suffered serious injuries.
The vehicle then continued going south.
Anyone with information should contact the FHP by calling (813) 558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 873-TIPS.
