The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release today stating that one of its retired K9s died earlier in the week.
“PSO is heartbroken to share that retired K9 Thor passed away Monday, July 12, at the age of 13 and a half,” the press release states.
Thor was a German Shepherd and partnered during his law enforcement career with Corporal Johnny Rux. Post-retirement, Thor continued to live with Rux.
Thor began his career with the sheriff’s office in 2009 and retired in 2018 at the age of 10. According to the press release, Thor had a successful career as a certified patrol work and narcotic detection K9. “He also loved meeting the public and was gentle with young children, but was all business when it was time to work,” the release states.
The press release goes on to state that Thor will be missed by his family, including Rux’s current K9 partner, Hela.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.