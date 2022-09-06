Residential fire results in total loss of home

A fire in a home resulted in a total loss but no injuries, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services reported in a press release.
The agency said it responded at about 12:35 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, to a reported residential fire in the 9000 block of Sikes Cow Pen Road. The call came from the occupant, who reported a fire in the living room of his single-story wood framed home. According to reports from the units on scene, the caller was awakened by the smoke detectors. The occupant and his wife escaped the home unharmed.
HCFES arrived within 9 minutes and reported a smoke and heavy fire from the home. The crews advanced multiple hose streams and extinguished the fire within 42 minutes. The fire was deemed under control at 1:26 a.m. The fire resulted in a total loss of the home.
The State Fire Marshall's Office was called to investigate the fire, and the two occupants who were displaced by the fire were referred to the Red Cross for assistance.
HCFES responded with four fire engines, one aquad, two ALS medic units, two Water Tenders, one Air Truck, two Battalion Chiefs and the Fire Corps, for a total of 23 personnel.
