Residential fire contained to the garage

SPRING HILL – An overloaded power strip was found to be the cause of a house fire, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said.
AT 7:39 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2., HCFES said it responded to a reported fire in the 3000 block of Greynolds Avenue. The homeowner who made the call evacuated everyone out of the structure. HCFES arrived within five minutes and reported heavy black smoke from the garage. The crews extinguished the fire within 5 minutes
The fire caused damage to the garage of the home but was contained to the area of origin, and was determined to be from an overloaded power strip. The home was turned back over to the homeowners.
HCFES responded with three fire engines, two ALS medic units, two battalion chiefs, and the fire corps, for a total of 19 personnel.
