LAND O’ LAKES – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigation the death of a 57-year-old man recently released from jail who was found dead Wednesday morning at the construction site of a 7-Eleven.
According to reports, the discovered body of David Williams was reported to the sheriff’s office at approximately 6:40 a.m. Williams was found at the construction site of a 7-Eleven convenience store located in the vicinity of U.S. Highway 41 and Sunterra Drive, south of the Pasco County Jail and north of Connerton Boulevard.
“We understand the alarm that can be caused by a crime scene and forensics vehicles and want to provide an update on this case,” the sheriff’s office press release stated.
Initial investigations did not find evidence suggesting suspicious circumstances surrounding Williams’ death. The press release states Williams was recently released from the jail and “has a documented history of medical issues.” Williams’ body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.
