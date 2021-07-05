NEW PORT RICHEY – A 78-year-old New Port Richey man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on the morning of July 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state the accident occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Moon Lake Road. An SUV driven by a 32-year-old New Port Richey woman was traveling northbound on Moon Lake Road, south of Terra Ceia Avenue, and the 78-year-old man was driving a sedan westbound on Terra Ceia Avenue. At the intersection, reports state the SUV failed to stop for a steady red traffic signal as the sedan turned left.
Running the red light resulted in the front of the SUV striking the left side of the sedan.
The 78-year-old man was transported to an area hospital before dying from his injuries. The 32-year-old woman reported minor injuries.
