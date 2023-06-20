On June 19 just before noon, a resident of the Mariner's Cay apartment complex called the Hernando County Sheriff's Office to report his residence had been burglarized.
Deputy Dustin Mormando, a school resource deputy assigned to the Patrol Division for the summer, responded to the scene. Upon meeting with the resident, Mormando learned the family had just returned from a few days away and discovered the apartment ransacked when they arrived home.
As Mormando walked through the residence, he saw rooms ransacked and evidence indicating the bedroom window was the point of entry.
Several items had been stolen, including a 55-inch television, a gaming chair and a Google Home hub. Additional items stolen from the residence included an Xbox controller and numerous Xbox games.
Forensics technicians responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.
Mormando spoke with a juvenile who lives in the complex who said he knew who did the burglary.
The witness described the suspects as a black male and two black females, all between 11 and 13 years of age, said all three attend Explorer K-8 school and live in the apartment complex.
Based on information provided to him, Mormando determined the juvenile suspects to be and 11-year-old and twin 13-year-olds. A woman at the suspects’ apartment told deputies the kids brought home the items the day before and told her that someone gave them the items. She allowed Mormando to speak with them about the burglary. Each of the three suspects admitted to taking part in the burglary.
All three juveniles were placed under arrest and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where they were each charged with one count of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling.
Per the Department of Juvenile Justice, all three juveniles were to be released back to their parent, after processing.
All stolen property was recovered and returned to the owner.
