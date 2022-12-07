A probation officer who was accused of touching three women has been arrested and charged, according to a release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
Raul Marrero Jr. has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery, the Sheriff’s Office said.
In January of this year, a female victim reported to the Florida Department of Corrections and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office that Marrero battered/touched and kissed her inappropriately while at her home for probationary reasons and while she was a patient in a local hospital.
A cooperative investigation was immediately initiated between law enforcement and the Department of Corrections to fully investigate these allegations.
Due to these allegations Marrero was removed from his position as a probation officer and reassigned within DOC (no contact with females) while the investigations took place.
While law enforcement was investigating the above case, in April another
female victim came forward and reported that Marrero had inappropriately touched/battered (unwanted touch) and kissed her while at her home for probationary reasons.
A second cooperative investigation with law enforcement and the Department of Corrections was initiated.
In October, a third victim reported to the Department of Corrections that Marrero had inappropriately kissed her against her will while at her home for probationary reasons. A third cooperative investigation with both law enforcement and the Department of Corrections was initiated.
As a result of all three investigations by both law enforcement and Department of Corrections, Marrero was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, on three counts of misdemeanor battery.
Because of the Sheriff’s Office’s interpretation of Marsy’s Law, the victims are not being identified.
If you have any information on these cases, contact the Sheriff’s Office at
352-754-6830.
