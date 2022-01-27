A 65-year-old Port Richey woman died at the scene after she was hit by a car early Thursday morning, Jan. 27, on Rowan Road, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
A sedan driven by a 30-year-old New Port Richey woman was going south on Rowan Road, south of Gibraltar Avenue, at 4:40 a.m. as the pedestrian walked west across the road and into the path of the vehicle.
The driver was not injured. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, FHP said.
