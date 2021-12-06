A 58-year-old Port Richey motorcyclist was killed Saturday, Dec. 4 in an accident in Hernando County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at U.S. 19 at Centralia Road at about 3:27 p.m. when a pickup truck going west on Centralia Road turned left into the path of the motorcycle, which was traveling north on U.S. 19.
The motorcycle collided with the left front of the pickup truck, and the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries.
The 58-year-old male pickup driver suffered minor injuries and his 53-year-old female passenger was not injured. Both are from Weeki Wachee.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, the report added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.