A 37-year-old Port Richey man died of injuries after an accident early Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The man was on a motorcycle traveling north on Old Dixie Highway at about 3:05 a.m., south of Race Track Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
The motorcycle traveled across the southbound lanes, entered the west shoulder and overturned.
The man was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.
