An 86-year-old man was killed and a 38-year-old woman was injured Monday afternoon, April 11, after their cars collided, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
According to the press release, the man’s sedan was pulling out of a private driveway onto Ridge Road, east of Regency Park Boulevard, and was hit by a sedan driving west on Ridge Road.
The front of the woman’s vehicle hit the left side of the man’s vehicle, and the man suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
The woman, who is from New Port Richey, had minor injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.