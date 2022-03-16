The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that it is aware of a trend in which individuals “Orbeez,” or water beads, from modified water or BB guns.
“While this is not illegal, it’s important to participate in this activity responsibly to ensure the safety of everyone in our community,” the agency said. “Do not trespass, and avoid wearing dark colored clothing when participating in this trend. Ensure that water or BB guns aren’t painted dark colors and avoid participating during dusk or nighttime.”
People should not shoot at people, animals or property, the agency said.
“We urge our citizens to participate in this trend responsibly, and also share this information to apprise our community of it,” the agency added.
