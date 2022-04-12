BROOKSVILLE – Schools were locked down and deputies searched near a busy intersection on Tuesday, April 12, after a man allegedly robbed a bank.
The Cadence Bank at the intersection of Powell Road and Barclay Avenue was robbed at about 10 a.m.
Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Cadence Bank, 14211 Powell Road in Brooksville, after a bank employee called 911 and said the bank had just been robbed by a black male in his early 20s. According to the caller, the suspect was clean shaven, about six-feet, one inches tall. and was wearing a black mask, a grey hoodie, black jogging type pants, and charcoal grey sneakers with a white triangle on the back and white laces. The suspect was also reportedly carrying a black bag.
After robbing the bank, the suspect fled on foot, in a northeast direction. There were no customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery and there were no reports of injuries to any of the employees.
Operators in the Emergency Communications Center immediately notified Discovery Point and the Hernando County School District, so additional security procedures could be employed to keep the campuses safe.
Unfortunately, the suspect was not located.
If you have information on this Bank Robbery, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cellphone.
You may also submit your tip via the internet at
http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.
You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.
