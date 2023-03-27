Search agency marks 40 years
This month marks the 40th anniversary of Florida’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse. Florida was the first state in the country to establish such a clearinghouse. Since MEPIC’s doors opened, more than 1,600 missing persons have been directly recovered through their efforts, roughly 40 every year.
MEPIC assists law enforcement and families in locating missing persons by providing investigative research, collecting and disseminating information and engaging the public in the search. They also work with other states, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, INTERPOL and state partners to exchange information, tips and leads about missing persons to ensure the best chance of recovery.
Five types of alerts are distributed by MEPIC: Amber Alerts, Missing Child Alerts, Blue Alerts, Purple Alerts and Silver Alerts. Sign up to receive alert notifications by visiting http://www.missingchildrenalert.com/.
Driver killed on Spring Hill Drive
A 24-year-old Spring Hill man was killed early March 13 after he lost control of his car and crashed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The man was traveling west on Spring Hill Drive west of Bret Ferguson Road at about 7:23 a.m. when he lost control of a sedan for an unknown reason.
The vehicle left the roadway, entered the north shoulder, struck a mailbox and overturned.
As the vehicle overturned, the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the sedan. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
Weeki Wachee man dies in crash
A 63-year-old Weeki Wachee man was killed and a 16-year-old Brooksville woman suffered serious injuries in a collision the evening of March 11, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
At about 6:47 p.m., the man was driving a pickup truck north on C.R. 493 (Sunshine Grove Road), approaching a stop sign at the intersection of C.R. 476 (Centralia Road) and intending to make a left turn.
The woman’s pickup truck was traveling east on Centralia Road. At the intersection, the man turned into the path of the woman’s vehicle. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died from injuries suffered during the crash.
4 vendors fail in ID operation
On March 14, undercover detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office conducted compliance checks and alcohol/nicotine buys at various locations throughout Hernando County. A total of 13 locations were visited throughout the evening.
Of the 13, nine clerks did not permit the sale of alcoholic beverages to the underage customer, successfully following the law. Clerks at four businesses did allow the underage customer to purchase an alcoholic beverage, a violation of the Florida Beverage Law, F.S.S. 562.11.
The offenders must complete Responsible Vendor Training, an online course which is administered by the Hernando Community Coalition, within 30 days of the violation. The course reinforces the importance of responsible alcohol and tobacco sales and service, reviews Florida beverage laws and demonstrates practices on how to prevent alcohol sales to underage persons. All four clerks have completed the course.
Stores in violation were:
• Marathon, 4707 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
• 7-Eleven, 18226 Broad St. Brooksville
• 7-Eleven, 13495 County Line Road, Spring Hill
• 7-Eleven, 7170 Barclay Ave. Brooksville
More operations of this nature are planned for the future, the sheriff’s office said.
Sleeping driver faces drug charges
A woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine on March 8 after a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy observed a suspicious vehicle at the fuel pumps of a 7-Eleven gas station.
The deputy was at the station at 7170 Barclay Ave. about 1:51 a.m. An employee of the gas station advised the deputy that the vehicle had been sitting at the gas pump in excess of 45 minutes. The deputy approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver.
The driver, later identified as Nicole Pellikan, 30, was asleep in the driver's seat with a firearm lying in her lap, according to a police report. The deputy also observed two glass smoking pipes.
Pellikan was removed from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a backpack with Pellikan's driver’s license inside that contained a small baggie with a crystal-like substance. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight was 20 grams. Pellikan did possess a valid concealed weapon permit.
Pellikan was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where she was initially held lieu of a $16,000 bond.
FHP tries to put brakes on street racing
TALLAHASSEE — Street racing, street takeovers, and stunt-driving incidents have risen in Florida, but the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol said they are intent on combatting these dangerous driving behaviors.
A Florida law enacted in 2022 prohibits street racing. Takeovers, drag racing, donuts, burnouts, wheelies, drifting, and other related activities create unsafe roadways.
In the past four years, 6,641 citations were issued for either street racing/stunt driving, a first-degree misdemeanor, or for actively participating as a spectator, classified as a non-criminal traffic infraction.
FDHSMV data analysis identifies ages 16-29 as the key demographic for participants and spectators.
Consequences of violating the law include jail time, driver license revocation, and county-imposed fines ranging from $500 to $5,000. Other financial impacts include the cost of vehicle towing, impoundment, court fees, and indirect financial hardships created by the lack of a vehicle or driver’s license suspension/revocation.
Remain calm if you encounter illegal street racing, stunt driving or street takeovers. Safely pull over to the side of the road and report it. Do not engage.
If in immediate danger, always contact 911. Otherwise, dial *FHP (*347) to reach the nearest dispatch center.
Sheriff’s Office reports activity for March 13-19
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office released its activity snapshot for March 13-19 on March 20.
The department answered 2,331 calls for service, conducted 949 traffic stops, answered 2,841 administrative calls, answered 1,958 911 calls and made 87 arrests in that time frame.
Two charged with multiple vehicle burglaries
Deputies said two people confessed to being involved in at least 26 recent vehicle burglaries, with a 19-year-old and a juvenile facing burglary, weapons, and drug charges.
In the early morning hours of March 22, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies patrolling in the area of the 7-Eleven at 4710 Commercial Way in Spring Hill spotted a Nissan Altima in the parking lot. A stolen tag had been attached to the Nissan.
Deputies made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Gino Skye Carnesi 19, the driver, and a 17-year-old passenger.
After detaining both occupants, deputies found two loaded handguns — one in Carnesi’s front pants pocket, and the other under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
The handgun located under the seat, a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber, had been reported stolen in February to authorities in Pinellas County.
District Two detectives responded to the scene.
They recognized various articles of clothing and a “Coach” satchel-type bag as items worn or used by suspects who recently committed several vehicle burglaries in Hernando County.
Carnesi and the juvenile were both transported to the HCSO District Two office for interviews.
Detectives said both Carnesi and the juvenile confessed to their involvement in at least 26 recent vehicle burglaries. Both identified themselves in surveillance video and told detectives specific areas they had been targeting. The pair went on to say they traveled on foot when committing the crimes, targeting small valuables in unlocked vehicles.
Detectives placed both individuals under arrest. Carnesi was charged with 31 counts of conveyance burglary/unarmed, and one count each of carrying a concealed firearm, grand theft of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was held on $36,000 bond.
The juvenile was charged with 31 counts of conveyance burglary, and one count each of resisting arrest without violence and petit theft. The Department of Juvenile Justice said he was released to a parent.
Motorcyclist killed in March 17 accident
A 58-year-old Brooksville man died after his motorcycle collided with a box truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The box truck was traveling west in the left turn lane of State Road 50 at the intersection of Medical Center Drive. It completed a U-turn into the path of a motorcycle traveling east on State Road 50.
The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The truck driver, a 52-year-old Spring Hill man, was not injured.
