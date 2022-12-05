Pedestrian killed in Nov. 19 collision
A 44-year-old Weeki Wachee man suffered fatal injuries after he was hit by a vehicle early on the morning of Nov. 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The report said a Toyota RAV4 was going north at about 12:49 a.m. on Marvelwood Road, just south of Osprey Avenue, where two pedestrians were walking in the roadway.
The vehicle struck both pedestrians.
The man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, while the 37-year-old Sarasota woman walking with him was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver, a 19-year-old Weeki Wachee woman, was not injured.
K-9 Maxx apprehends armed hiding suspect
On Nov. 25 at 11:46 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were on patrol in the area of State Road 50 and the Suncoast Parkway.
Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on the operator of a motorcycle for an inoperable tag light. The motorcyclist fled the area. Deputies discontinued pursuit of the motorcycle as it traveled east on Wiscon Road at high speed. A few minutes later the motorcycle was observed abandoned in front of a home located on 6400 block of California Street. The motorcycle had run out of gas.
The operator, Jonathan Smullen, 24, got off the motorcycle and fled into a nearby wooded area. He was believed to be armed with two knives.
K-9 Maxx and his handler, Deputy J. Jernigan, soon arrived on the scene and began searching for him. K-9 Maxx was able locate and disarm the suspect by biting Smullen on the right arm. Smullen was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a dog bite.
He was then transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed weapon, no motorcycle endorsement, and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Smullen is being held on a no bond status due to a previous charge of failure to appear.
Georgia couple arrested on drug trafficking charges
Two people are in custody after being stopped in a vehicle in Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said.
On Nov. 22 at 9:48 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff deputies were patrolling along U.S. 19 in Spring Hill when they saw a vehicle that was recently reported stolen from Tampa.
Deputies immediately conducted a traffic stop and placed both occupants of the
vehicle under arrest. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located 240 grams of methamphetamine, 16.2 grams of fentanyl, 15.3 grams of ecstasy and various other prescription pills.
Both occupants of the vehicle are from Georgia and said they got the
vehicle from the Tampa area.
Leallen Jackson, 31, was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of grand theft auto, amphetamine trafficking, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in phenethylamines, possession of marijuana, and provide false information to law enforcement.
His bond was set at $38,000.
Tequiria Davis, 29, was transported to the Hernando County Detention
Center on charges of amphetamine trafficking, trafficking in fentanyl,
trafficking in phenethylamines, possession of a controlled substance,
possession of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment.
Her bond was set at $36,000.
Operation Safe Surrender to be held in January
Operation Safe Surrender will be held in Hernando County in January.
Operation Safe Surrender was introduced in Cleveland in 2005, by U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. After losing a fellow officer in June of 2000, Elliott designed the program in hopes that fewer law enforcement officers would be hurt or killed in the line of duty.
Since the inception of Operation Safe Surrender, more than 35,000 individuals have surrendered voluntarily throughout the United States.
Several law enforcement agencies in Florida have participated in events similar to this and have experienced great success, saving wanted persons time, money, resources and embarrassment.
Operation Safe Surrender allows individuals with non-violent misdemeanor warrants a chance to have their warrant reviewed, and potentially resolved, instead of being arrested.
Operation Safe Surrender is not an amnesty program, but will offer favorable consideration from the Court.
Representatives from numerous agencies are working together to coordinate this event. These agencies are the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Hernando County Court, Hernando County State Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office and Hernando County Clerk of Circuit Court.
There are currently over 680 misdemeanor warrants on file at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals with warrants for non-violent offenses (retail theft, unlicensed animal, trespass, etc.), are encouraged to contact the Warrants Division at 352-797-3654 or follow the link at https://www.hernandosheriff.org/.../localwarrants.aspx to determine if they qualify for Operation Safe Surrender.
Hernando County Operation Safe Surrender will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Hernando County Clerk’s Office – Spring Hill location, 7405 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill.
Bring a valid photo ID, no weapons or children are allowed, and fines and/or fees may be reduced and collected at the event.
Direct all question to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division at 352-797-3654.
