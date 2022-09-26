Early morning multi-vehicle crash blocked southbound I-75
A multi-vehicle accident on southbound I-75 on Wednesday, Sept. 21, left loads of cargo spilled on the highway, and it was blocked for a time, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to the report, the inside shoulder and travel lanes were opened to traffic at 8:30 a.m.
At 6:12 a.m., two semi-tractor trailers were traveling south on I-75 near Milepost 296. Semi No. 1 collided with the rear of Semi No. 2 while changing lanes and both came to final rest on the outside shoulder and outside lane, respectively.
Semi No. 3 stopped behind Semi No. 2 after observing no lights visible upon the other vehicles, but was not involved in the crash and was not struck by any other vehicles.
Semi No. 4 stopped behind Semi No. 3 in a similar fashion and was followed in succession by a pickup truck that also stopped.
Semi No. 5 failed to stop and collided with the pickup truck, which was propelled to the shoulder, where it collided with Semi No. 1.
Semi #5, transporting Coors Light beer, continued forward and collided with Semi No. 4, which was transporting concrete.
The loads of both tractor-trailers were spilled upon the highway, closing all southbound lanes and forcing traffic to be diverted onto State Road 50.
The pickup truck’s occupants reported minor injuries.
Brooksville woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing street
BROOKSVILLE — A 72-year-old Brooksville woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The pickup was going north on East Jefferson Street at about 8:25 p.m. and hit the woman as she was walking east across the intersection with Asmara Street. She was taken to an area hospital but died from her injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 73-year-old Homosassa man, was not injured in the accident.
Detention deputy, nurse help inmate trying to commit self-harm
On Sept. 15 at 11:35 a.m., a detention deputy in the Medical Unit at the Hernando County Detention Center noticed an inmate standing in the back of his cell.
Another deputy approached the cell and indicated the inmate was attempting to commit self-harm.
The deputy and a nurse took immediate action to render aid to the inmate. Deputies were able to assist the male inmate back to his bunk to sit. Deputies noted the inmate was conscious and alert.
After being evaluated by medical staff at the detention center the inmate was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
The inmate is expected to make a full recovery.
