Brooksville man charged with exposure
A 44-year-old man was arrested and accused of exposing himself to two girls, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Oct. 31 at 11:10 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7-Eleven gas station at 765 Broad St. in Brooksville.
Two female witnesses said they were walking with their uncle in the area of U.S. 98 and Broad Street when a man approached and asked for a light for his pipe. The victims declined the request and continued to walk to the gas station.
The suspect proceeded to follow the victims. When the uncle entered the gas station, the man began yelling profanities at the two girls, who remained outside. He then exposed his genitals to the girls and began masturbating, according to a police report. The uncle exited the store and began yelling at the man, who then fled the area.
Deputies were able to locate the suspect, later identified as Jesse Hunt, as he was walking south on Broad Street. The suspect was immediately detained at the scene.
The victims were able to positively identify the suspect.
Hunt was transported to the Hernando County Detention on two counts of indecent exposure of sexual organs and lewd and lascivious exhibition. His bond was set at $12, 000.
Man stabs victim, self in fight
Hernando County Sheriff deputies responded to a residence on Fine Street in Weeki Wachee about 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 in reference to a stabbing incident.
Upon arrival, deputies located a male suspect identified as Jonathon Gullo, 26, and a 24-year-old male victim. Both men were injured during the altercation.
Witnesses said Gullo was visiting an occupant of the residence when the incident occurred. The victim arrived shortly after Gullo to retrieve some property he had left behind the day prior. Gullo and the victim soon argued over a women at the residence.
During the argument, Gullo brandished a large knife and began stabbing the victim repeatedly. During the incident, Gullo also accidentally stabbed himself. The victim was eventually able to flee. Gullo also fled to a neighbor’s home.
Deputies said Gullo admitted to detectives that he stabbed the victim numerous times. Gullo further advised he didn’t want to kill the victim, but rather “put the fear of God” in him, according to a police report.
The victim was transported to an area trauma center, where he is expected to make a full recovery. Gullo was treated at a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Following treatment, Gullo was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where his bond was set at $25,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.