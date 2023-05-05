Spring Hill woman charged with child neglect
A call from a concerned neighbor led to a Spring Hill woman being charged with child neglect, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Spring Hill just after 10 a.m. on April 27 after receiving a call from a concerned resident regarding the welfare of a small child. The caller said a friend had come to her home and reported seeing a woman acting strangely and who was possibly under the influence of an unknown narcotic.
The caller knew the woman, identified as Amber Frazier, was responsible for caring for a small child. The child was not with Frazier, so the caller asked where the child was. According to a police report, Frazier told her the child was “in the car outside.”
The caller checked the vehicle, which was empty. The caller asked again about the child and Frazier said the child was in school. Knowing the child was not in school, the caller went to Frazier’s residence to see if the child was there.
After several minutes of banging on doors and windows, the child answered the door. The caller found the child was home alone.
Deputies responding to Frazier’s residence noted that Frazier appeared to be under the influence of something. Frazier told deputies it was “her new medication” and she had taken one or two the previous night.
A deputy observed the prescription had been filled on April 26. Frazier told deputies she took one pill at 9 a.m. on April 27, then eight more pills over the next 18-hour period.
Deputies contacted the Department of Children and Families, which removed the child from Frazier’s care. The case worker said this would be the third time the child was removed from Frazier’s care.
The child was placed in the care of a family member.
Deputies placed Frazier under arrest for felony child neglect. Her bond was set at $2,000.
Man draws DUI manslaughter charge
A man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a 39-year-old New Port Richey woman died April 30 in an accident in Hernando County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The driver, a 38-year-old Hudson man, sustained minor injuries.
According to the report, a sedan was eastbound on Tarpon Boulevard about 5:50 p.m. approaching the intersection of U.S. 19 when the driver lost control in a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and entered a canal next to the highway.
The passenger was transported to an area hospital, where she later died of injuries suffered during the collision.
The FHP said the driver, Andrew Michael Windsor, was later determined to be impaired.
Stolen semitrailer recovered
A 16-year-old male from Brooksville faces numerous charges after he was accused of stealing a semi-trailer truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office told FHP about 1:10 a.m. on May 2 that a stolen semi was traveling north on U.S. 19, south of the Hernando County line.
A trooper identified the vehicle and saw it driving recklessly. She activated her lights and siren, but the vehicle failed to stop. The trooper pursued the vehicle into Hernando County until it reached the intersection of State Road 50 (Cortez Boulevard). The vehicle made a right and began traveling east on Cortez Boulevard.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office slowed the vehicle using a stop-stick. The vehicle continued to travel east on Cortez Boulevard until it pulled into a gas station on Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville. There, the driver initially refused to exit the vehicle. Deputies eventually got the driver out of the vehicle, and he was arrested.
The suspect was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, resisting without violence and fleeing to elude.
Man charged in park fight
A man faces battery charges after a fight in the area of Delta Woods Park in Spring Hill.
Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a physical altercation saw several people fleeing from the intersection of Deltona Boulevard and Orion Road around 1:50 p.m. on May 2, according to a police report. Several were detained for questioning. One told deputies he had been struck in the back of the head with the butt of a gun during the fight.
Deputies concluded that Makavion Stanley-Outlaw, 20, was a possible suspect in the assault.
Witnesses provided a description of the vehicle in which Stanley-Outlaw left the scene and deputies located the vehicle in the parking lot of a Wawa gas station on Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville.
Stanley-Outlaw was taken into custody at the gas station without incident. He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and violation of probation. He was being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond for the aggravated battery charge and a no-bond for the violation of probation charge.
