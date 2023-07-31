Arrest made on Illinois warrant
A man who originally was accused of trespassing at a local gym turned out to have an active warrant for his arrest from Illinois.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Planet Fitness at 11156 Spring Hill Drive in reference to a trespass about 11:30 a.m. on July 20. A Planet Fitness general manager told dispatchers that Michael Sherrill was causing a disturbance by refusing to leave the business.
The manager said Sherrill’s membership had been revoked for not obeying Planet Fitness rules regarding not smoking or sleeping on the premises.
A check of Sherrill’s Florida ID showed he has an extraditable warrant out of Illinois for failure to register as a violent offender against youth.
The extraditable warrant was confirmed by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois. Sherrill was arrested at the scene and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond in connection with the active warrant.
Shooting victim found
Hernando County Sheriff's deputies and Hernando County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 800 block of Josephine Street in south Brooksville on July 25 regarding a shooting.
The 911 caller stated a person had been shot and he or she was lying in the roadway. Deputies arrived around 1:54 a.m. and found an adult male in the roadway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Paramedics administered aid to the victim. The victim was subsequently transported to a local trauma center. His condition is unknown.
The investigation is active as detectives continue to follow up on leads, interview witnesses and collect and process physical evidence.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.
You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.
You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.
3 charged in drug raid
On July 20, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted a residential search warrant at 821 Moonlight Lane, Brooksville.
The search warrant followed an investigation into Derrel Thomas Jr., 23, who was accused of selling narcotics, specifically crack cocaine.
Thomas was charged with trafficking in fluorofentanyl, possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas' father, Derrel Thomas Sr., 61, and his sister, De'anna Thomas, 21, were also on scene and charged with trafficking in fluorofentanyl, possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The bond for each of the three subjects is $57,000.
Thomas Jr. was also charged from previous undercover operations for the sale of crack cocaine. The bond for those additional charges was $44,000.
Additionally, there was a dog chained in the backyard with no access to water, food or shelter. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Animal Enforcement Unit responded to take custody of the dog and said citations will be issued to the owners.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending further investigation.
