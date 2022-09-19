5 face drug charges
A 46-year-old Brooksville man faces multiple charges after a drug investigation by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a press release.
Four other people also face charges.
The Sheriff’s Office said its Vice and Narcotics Unit became aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling methamphetamine in Hernando County. An investigation revealed that Trevor Keef, 46, was living at 8040 Jayson Drive in Brooksville, and that he was suspected of dealing the illegal narcotics.
An undercover operation was initiated that police said resulted in Keef selling methamphetamine to undercover operatives.
During a search of Keef’s home Aug. 26, police said they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including smoking pipes and straws with methamphetamine residue.
Keef, a convicted felon, is also accused in unrelated cases of trafficking in methamphetamine, grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia for which he was out on bond.
Keef was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, being in possession of a structure for the purpose of sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges.
He was being held without bond.
Brandy Johnson, 32, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $51,000 bond.
Matthew Goebel, 47, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $51,000 bond.
Sarah Romaire, 39, and Joshua Kincaid, 37, were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and were both being held on $1,000 bond.
Sex offenders re-arrested
Some 505 registered sexual offenders and sexual predators reside in Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said in a recent press release. Of those, 40 are currently incarcerated for violation of reporting requirements and/or other criminal offenses.
Detectives recently arrested several individuals for violations.
On Aug. 16, detectives arrested Michael O’Connor, 62, a registered sexual offender, for two counts of failure to report an internet ID web page or app name and one count of failure to report email address internet identifiers. O’Connor’s bond was set at $6,000 with a requirement of GPS ankle monitoring.
On Aug. 24, detectives arrested Alex Rice, 29, a registered sexual offender from Maryland, for two counts of failure to report a name or residence change and one count of providing false registration information. Rice’s bond was set at $6,000 with a requirement of GPS ankle monitoring.
On Aug. 24, detectives arrested Cory Begin, 41, a registered sexual offender, for two counts of failure to register as required. Begin’s total bond was set at $2,000 with a requirement of GPS ankle monitoring.
On Aug. 25, detectives arrested Donald Parent Jr., 51, a registered sexual offender, for four counts of failure to report email address internet identifiers. Parent’s bond was set at $2,000 with a requirement of GPS ankle monitoring.
On Aug. 28, detectives arrested Jack Faria, 72, a registered sexual offender, for failure to register as required.
Faria’s bond was set at $5,000 with a requirement of GPS ankle monitoring.
Visit this link to find offenders living near you: https://tinyurl.com/433eatxm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.