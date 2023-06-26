Strike Force nets 350 felonies
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida National Guard Counterdrug Taskforce, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations recently participated in a weeklong operation in Columbia County.
The strike force was formed to interdict human smuggling and human trafficking and to seize illegal weapons transported through the state, according to a press release.
The 286 traffic stops conducted let to 33 misdemeanor charges, 350 felony charges, two firearms charges, eight undocumented aliens, 23 drug charges, 42 arrests, recovery of almost $9,000 and the seizure of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine.
"The Florida Highway Patrol is committed to battling the illicit flow of deadly drugs entering our state and damaging our communities," said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner.
Weeki Wachee bicyclist killed
A 35-year-old Weeki Wachee man died after a car hit his bicycle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said a Chrysler 200 was traveling south in the outside lane of Sunshine Grove Road, north of Montour Street, at about 6 a.m. on June 18.
Unable to observe an electric bicycle traveling in the same direction on the roadway, the driver overtook and collided with the bicyclist, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the car, a 27-year-old Spring Hill man, was not injured.
Sheriff’s Office activity
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it handled the following incidents from June 12 to 18:
Calls for service: 2,582; traffic stops: 698; traffic crashes: 120; administrative calls: 2,978; 911 calls: 2,245; 911 hang-ups: 571; arrests: 72; and loose cows: 1 (on June 19).
Reassigned resource officer solves burglary
On June 19 just before noon, a resident of the Mariner's Cay apartment complex called the Hernando County Sheriff's Office to report his residence had been burglarized.
Deputy Dustin Mormando, a school resource deputy assigned to the Patrol Division for the summer, responded to the scene. Upon meeting with the resident, Mormando learned the family had just returned from a few days away and discovered the apartment ransacked when they arrived home.
As Mormando walked through the residence, he saw rooms ransacked and evidence indicating the bedroom window was the point of entry. Several items had been stolen, including a 55-inch television, a gaming chair and a Google Home hub. Additional items stolen from the residence included an Xbox controller and numerous Xbox games. Forensics technicians responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.
Mormando spoke with a juvenile who lives in the complex who said he knew who did the burglary. The witness described the suspects as a black male and two black females, all between 11 and 13 years of age, and said all three attend Explorer K-8 school and live in the apartment complex.
A woman at the suspects’ apartment told deputies the kids brought home the items the day before and told her that someone gave them the items. She allowed Mormando to speak with them about the burglary. Each of the three suspects admitted to taking part in the burglary.
All three juveniles were placed under arrest and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where they were each charged with one count of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling.
The Department of Juvenile Justice said all three juveniles were to be released back to their parent after processing. All stolen property was recovered and returned to the owner.
Child in extremely critical condition after pool accident
Hernando County Sheriff's deputies and Hernando County Fire/Rescue were dispatched to a residence on Deltona Boulevard on June 21 regarding a possible drowning.
The 911 caller said about 4:15 p.m. that she had just been notified by a neighbor that a child had possibly drowned in a swimming pool. While speaking with the 911 operator, the caller, a nurse, quickly responded to the residence. The caller performed CPR until fire/rescue arrived.
Fire/Rescue personnel continued to perform life-saving measures and quickly transported the female child to Oak Hill Hospital. The child was later transported to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg due to her critical condition.
The child remains in extremely critical condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.