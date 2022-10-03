Crash spills cases of Coors on highways
A stretch of Interstate 75 in Hernando County looked like the aftermath of a block party the morning of Sept. 14 after a crash involving several semitrailers spilled cases of Coors beer onto the highway.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 296 a little after 6 a.m. and involved four semitractor-trailer trucks and a pickup, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The occupants of the pickup had minor injuries, troopers said.
The set of events that caused the crash began when a driver of one of the semitrailers attempted to change lanes and crashed into the back of a second semitrailer, troopers said. Both drivers came to a controlled stop — one on the outside shoulder and one in the outside lane, troopers said.
Troopers said two other semitrailers stopped to check on the crashed trucks. The driver of a pickup also stopped.
A fifth semitrailer — the one carrying the Coors beer — did not slow in time for the stopped trucks and hit the pickup and then one of the other semitrailers, which was carrying concrete.
The crashed caused each of the semitrailers’ contents to spill onto the road, troopers said.
Photos from the scene show what appear to be hundreds of Coors cases and cans spilling out of a trailer and strewn across the asphalt.
Troopers initially closed all southbound lanes after the crash and diverted traffic onto State Road 50. All lanes of I-75 reopened by 12 p.m., the Florida Highway patrol said.
— Michaela Mulligan/Tampa Bay Times
Brooksville woman struck, killed
BROOKSVILLE — A 72-year-old Brooksville woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on Sept. 15, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The pickup was going north on East Jefferson Street at about 8:25 p.m. and hit the woman as she was walking east across the intersection with Asmara Street. She was taken to an area hospital but died from her injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 73-year-old Homosassa man, was not injured in the accident.
Deputies, nurse aid inmate
Detention deputies and a nurse came to the aid of a man attempting to commit self-harm in the medical unit at the Hernando County Detention Center, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
On Sept. 15 at 11:35 a.m., a detention deputy noticed an inmate standing in the back of his cell. Another deputy approached the cell and indicated the inmate was attempting to commit self-harm.
The deputy and a nurse took immediate action to render aid to the inmate. Deputies were able to assist the male inmate back to his bunk to sit, HCSO said. Deputies noted the inmate was conscious and alert.
After being evaluated by medical staff at the detention center ,the inmate was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
The inmate is expected to make a full recovery.
Child pornography arrest
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Sheriff’s Office detectives said they received information in regard to a Hernando County resident possessing “obscene material pertaining to child sexual conduct.”
Detectives said an investigation showed John Scott Salomez, 54, was in possession of such material.
On Sept. 22, detectives “made contact with Salomez, and during (an) interview Salomez provided a full confession and was placed under arrest without incident,” the sheriff’s office said.
Salomez was charged with 14 counts of obscene material possession and bond was set at $28,000.
Attempted traffic lights theft
BROOKSVILLE — A Hernando County Sheriff's Office detective was driving home from an off-duty detail at about 1 a.m. Sept. 25, when he observed a suspicious van in the area of Hexam Road and Commercial Way, authorities said.
The driver of the van had stopped near the intersection and turned off the vehicle's headlights, they said. The detective reported then seeing electrical sparks in the area where traffic lights were being installed.
Additional deputies soon arrived on the scene, where they observed three individuals using a saw to cut the traffic lights off the poles. The suspects had already placed three traffic lights inside the van.
The three men admitted to stealing the traffic lights, each valued at $5,000, the sheriff’s office said.
Aaron Ward, 29; James Donnelly, 28; Oleksiy Naumenko, 27, were charged with grand theft and held at Hernando County Detention Center in lieu of bond, which was set at $2,000 bond for each of those charged.
Early morning fire
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15000 block of Spring Hill Drive at 4:12 a.m. on Sept. 29.
The call came from a passerby who reported a fire in an awning/entryway of the mechanic shop, authorities said. Crews arrived, and the fire was deemed under control by 4:31 a.m.
Operators of the business and the building owner were notified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.