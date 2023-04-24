Local gang member sentenced to 20 years
Omarion Nathan, 19, has had his "Youthful Offender Status" revoked and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a robbery with a deadly weapon charge and five years for a burglary of a conveyance charge. A judge ordered the two sentences be served concurrently.
Nathan has a long criminal record dating back to 2016, when he was 12, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. He is a documented gang member of The Drezzy Family, which was involved in a variety of gang-related shootings at the end of 2022.
Nathan was arrested on March 6 when a deputy was at the Freedom Garden Apartments in Brooksville and saw Nathan riding a bicycle through the parking lot and toward Hale Avenue.
The deputy positively identified Nathan due to prior law enforcement encounters. Nathan was under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections — Parole and Probation regarding a prior felony conviction. Officials at Parole and Probation advised Nathan was under community control, with a stipulation that Nathan was under "house arrest" and ordered to be confined to his home on St. Francis Street in Brooksville.
In front of a house on Shayne Street in Brooksville, Nathan attempted to pull away from deputies as he was taken into custody. Nathan was then transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he remains incarcerated.
Man charged with possession of child porn
Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Cheraton Road in Brooksville April 18 regarding possession of child pornography.
The caller, an acquaintance of the suspect, notified authorities about 2 p.m. after borrowing a phone to make a call. The caller also provided the location of the suspect, which was the residence on Cheraton Road.
Detectives interviewed the suspect, identified as Allan Linn Jonas, 59. According to an HCSO report, they asked Jonas if he watches any type of pornography. Jonas said yes, and told detectives he watches and/or looks at “all kinds.”
When asked about specific images on his cellphone, Jonas claimed he suffers from memory loss and had no idea what the detectives were talking about.
HCSO said Jonas agreed to look through the images on his phone with the detectives. When shown the images of concern, Jonas stated that he could not see them. Observing Jonas’ eyeglasses hanging on the collar of his shirt, detectives asked if he’d like to put them on, so he could see. Jonas declined.
Detectives placed Jonas under arrest, and charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography. Bond is set at $4,000. Additional charges are possible, pending a full examination of the phone.
