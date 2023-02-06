2 injured in shootout with deputies
Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies shot and injured two people during a domestic disturbance on Cobb Road the evening of Jan. 29.
HCSO said that upon arrival, deputies saw a physical disturbance occurring in the yard of the residence in question. One of the people involved in the disturbance fired at least one shot at deputies.
One or more deputies returned fire. Two individuals were struck by the gunfire. Both were transported to a local trauma center.
No deputies were injured. The case is active. There are no additional details available.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be conducting an investigation.
Weeki Wachee motorcyclist killed
A 19-year-old Weeki Wachee motorcyclist was killed in a Jan. 30 accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
An SUV driven by an 80-year-old Spring Hill man was northbound on Mariner Boulevard as the motorcycle was headed south on the same road. At the intersection of Portillo Road, the SUV turned left into the path of the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital and later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
Neither the driver of the SUV nor his 79-year-old passenger were injured.
Reward stands in cold shooting
Another year has passed since one person was killed, another injured, and a baby was grazed by a bullet during a 2021 shooting on Twigg Street in South Brooksville. Detectives are still asking anyone with information on the shooting/homicide, or the events that led up to it, to come forward.
There were numerous people in the area at the time of the incident, which occurred about 8 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2021. However, very few have provided information.
All persons submitting tips to Hernando County Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 ($5,000 from Hernando County Crime Stoppers and $5,000 from The Florida Sheriff's Association's Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program).
In order to be eligible for the reward, tips must be submitted through Hernando County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-990-8477 (TIPS) or via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.
