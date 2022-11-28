Woman faces drug charges
A 50-year-old woman found seemingly asleep in a car is in custody after deputies found drugs in the vehicle, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
At about 11:48 p.m. on Nov. 10, a deputy and her trainee were conducting a security check at the Target store at 4410 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.
While driving through the parking lot, the deputies saw a silver Ford Taurus double-parked on the north side of the parking lot. As the store was not open for business, they checked the suspicious vehicle.
Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy saw a woman slumped over in the driver's seat. According to a police report, she called out to her and knocked on the driver's window several times to check on her. Eventually, the woman became somewhat alert and opened the driver's door. During this time, she was very lethargic and demonstrated difficulty gaining her senses, the report said.
She was identified as Danielle Marie Richards. When asked if she was "OK," Richards told the deputies she was OK and was just taking a nap, the police report stated.
While conversing with Richards, the deputies observed a syringe filled with a red liquid substance on the passenger seat. A second syringe was observed on the floorboard, behind the driver's seat.
A search of the vehicle revealed a black nylon zip-up bag, which had been placed in the engine bay, next to the vehicle's battery. Inside the bag, deputies located several plastic bags which contained a crystal-like substance and a powder-like substance.
The crystal-like substance was field-tested and revealed a positive presence for methamphetamine. The powder-like substance was field-tested and revealed a positive presence for fentanyl.
The crystal-like substance weighed 68.2 grams. The eight plastic bags of powder-like substance had a combined weight of 23.2 grams.
Deputies also located a silver cylinder containing 23 pills (6 morphine sulfate 60 mg, 3 oxycodone hydrochloride 15 mg, 10 oxycodone hydrochloride 5 mg, 3 clonazepam 1 mg, and several unidentified pills).
Based on the items located in the vehicle, Richards was placed under arrest and charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. She was held on $20,500 bail.
Inmate charged in 2021 shooting
A prisoner at the Reception and Medical Center of the Florida Department of Corrections in Lake Butler faces several charges in Hernando County related to an October 2021 shooting incident.
Jason Wells, 34, is serving a 10-year sentence on an unrelated case, but an investigation into an incident where shots were fired at a house and vehicle led to his arrest, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Oct. 21, 2021, deputies had responded to a residence on Union Street in Brooksville regarding a shooting. The victim told deputies they had received several death threats, via email, stating if they did not pay the sender $10,000 the threat would be carried out. During the time frame in which the emails were sent, the suspect allegedly fired several shots into the residence and vehicle belonging to the victim.
Shell casings were found on the scene and further investigation led to the recovery of a firearm. With assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement forensics laboratory, the firearm was confirmed to have been used in this crime.
Wells was known to the victim and has admitted to his involvement in the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said. That plus evidence collected during the investigation allowed detectives to obtain a warrant for his arrest.
A warrant was issued for the charges of extortion, written threats to kill, shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
The arrest warrant will be served at the Florida Department of Corrections facility in Lake Butler. At a later date, Wells will appear in court in Hernando County to answer for the charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Masaryktown man charged with meth possession
Deputies on bicycle patrol on the morning of Nov. 23 found a man at a homeless campsite and arrested him on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff’s Office said.
At 9:52 a.m., the deputies in the Community Policing Unit in Masaryktown located a campsite with a large amount of trash strewn across the property, and a temporary structure erected on it.
Deputies made contact with Michael Baxter, 43, who was sitting on a couch. According to a Sheriff’s Office report, deputies noticed a container next to Baxter that was left open and contained cellophane baggies, three glass smoking pipes, a metal smoking pipe and one clear plastic container with a small crystal-like substance inside.
The substance in the container, which weighed 3.4 grams, tested positive for methamphetamine.
Baxter was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $3,000.
