Brevard suspect caught in Hernando
A man accused of robbing two banks in Brevard County was captured in Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Titusville Police Department received a 911 call from Chase Bank about 12:52 p.m. on July 21 in reference to a robbery. The suspect provided a demand note to bank personnel and received an undisclosed amount of money from the teller.
On July 24, Titusville police received anonymous information regarding the suspect’s identity. Officers were able to identify the male suspect as Nicholas B. Race, 40.
That same day about 4 p.m., a bank robbery occurred at a Space Coast Federal Credit Union in Port St. John.The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office concluded that because of the handwriting on both notes was similar, the same person robbed both banks.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit was contacted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service on July 26 for assistance in locating the suspect, as evidence suggested Race might be in Hernando County.
The unit located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in a Motel 6 parking lot. A male who appeared to be Race was in the vehicle, as well as a woman.
Deputies and detectives converged at the location and arrested Race, who was sitting in the passenger seat. The woman in the vehicle was identified as the suspect’s girlfriend. Both subjects were transported to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and the vehicle was impounded with a pending search warrant.
Detectives from the Titusville Police Department and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hernando County to interview both subjects.
After obtaining a search warrant, a majority of the money stolen from both banks was recovered from the suspect’s wallet. The clothing that the suspect was wearing at the time of the robberies was also recovered from Race’s vehicle.
Race was arrested on two out of county warrants and charged with two counts of robbery with no firearm or weapon. He was being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on $15,000 bond awaiting pickup by Brevard County. Race’s girlfriend was cooperative with the investigation and was not charged.
Motorist killed in crash on U.S. 301
A 29-year-old Tampa man was killed and two other drivers were injured in an accident July 30.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old Zephyrhills man was traveling north on U.S. 301 (Treiman Boulevard), north of Belt Drive, at about 11:04 a.m.
The Tampa man’s sedan and a sedan driven by a 26-year-old Wesley Chapel man were traveling south on U.S. 301.
FHP said the pickup truck driver lost control and entered the southbound lanes, striking the first sedan nearly head-on.The pickup truck continued north and struck the other sedan, then overturned.
The Tampa man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries, and the driver of the second sedan had minor injuries.
Teen faces vehicle burglary, theft charges
A 15-year-old is in custody, charged with vehicle burglary and grand theft, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
On March 9, Hernando County Sheriff's District Two detectives were assigned to investigate an armed vehicle burglary and a stolen vehicle, both of which occurred in the Wellington community in Spring Hill.
Deputies located the stolen vehicle on March 10. The operator was placed under arrest for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. When questioned, the juvenile claimed to have no knowledge of the vehicle being stolen or of the armed vehicle burglary, telling detectives he "got the vehicle from a guy named Ant."
At the time, detectives were unable to develop probable cause to arrest him in connection with the armed vehicle burglary.
Upon conducting additional investigation, and obtaining a search warrant, detectives developed probable cause for the teens arrest. A juvenile pickup order was obtained for the teen.
On July 29, patrol deputies located him and placed him under arrest. When questioned by detectives, he continued to deny involvement in both the armed vehicle burglary and the stolen vehicle.
He was charged with grand theft auto and armed vehicle burglary, and delivered to the Juvenile Detention Center in Ocala.
2 sex offenders re-arrested
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has placed two sex offenders under arrest for failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements.
Natalie Nicole Christie, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements.
After reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Sex Offender and Predator System, it was discovered that Christie failed to complete a mandatory six-month sex offender registration with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, which was required in June.
Christie was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where she was held on no-bond status until first appearance.
Meanwhile, Luis Geraldo Rentas, 41, was arrested and charged with one count of failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements and failure to report after vacating a residence.
Rentas failed to update his address within 48 hours to any sheriff’s office upon vacating his permanent address on July 14, which placed him in violation. Rentas, who was presently incarcerated, was re-arrested at the Hernando County Detention Center and was held on no-bond status until first appearance.
Arrest made in cookie store burglary
A former employee of a cookie store is in custody after his arrest on burglary and other charges, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Detectives began investigating a commercial burglary that occurred July 2 at Crumbl Cookie, 7069 Coastal Blvd., in Brooksville. Evidence indicated the suspect entered the business through a side door and took money from a safe and then the cash register.
he suspect was described to be wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and red Crocs, carrying a brown and black backpack and wearing a black mask on his face.
Detectives spoke with the manager of the business, who advised the suspect was possibly Jacob Ortega, 18, a former employee, adding that while working at the store, Ortega always wore red Crocs and carried a brown and black backpack.
Video footage was collected from surrounding businesses, showing a vehicle in the area at the time of the burglary. Detectives believed the suspect may have been operating, or a passenger in, the vehicle.
On Aug. 1, detectives made contact with the owner of the vehicle at his residence. The owner told detectives he received a call from Ortega around 2 a.m. on July 20, requesting a ride to the Coastal Plaza, where Crumbl Cookie is located, so he could make a drug deal. The vehicle owner dropped Ortega off at the plaza and later picked him up near the Home Goods store. The vehicle owner told detectives that several days later, Ortega told him that he had obtained money from Crumbl Cookie. The vehicle owner also told detectives that Ortega placed some of the money inside the vehicle to "hold on to."
With permission from the owner, detectives checked the vehicle and found cash in the glove compartment.
On Aug. 1, detectives made contact with Ortega and he admitted to his involvement in the burglary. He said he still had codes to the door, safe, and register from when he was employed there, and used them to gain access to the business and the cash.
Ortega was placed under arrest and charged with burglary of a structure, grand theft and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Bond was set at $12,000.
Operation slows ’em down
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office participated in “Operation Southern Slow Down” 2023 from July 17 through July 21. Total activity agency-wide during the operation was:
• Total traffic stops: 636
• Speeding citations: 103
• Total citations: 228
• DUI arrests: 2
• Other traffic arrests: 9
K-9 locates hit-and-run suspect
A hit-and-run crash occurred at the intersection of Croom Road and Broad Street in Brooksville on July 29. The suspect in the 7 p.m. crash, later identified as Justin Lee, 35, fled the scene on foot. Deputies were unable to locate Lee at the time.
Later, around 10 p.m., a citizen called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person in their yard. The description of the suspicious person matched Lee’s description. A deputy and his K-9 partner responded to the residence and began to track the suspect. A short time later, the K-9 located Lee and he was apprehended. Lee suffered minor injuries and was medically cleared at a local hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol took Lee into custody and transported him to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is still being held on a $5,000 bond.
Lee was charged by FHP with hit-and-run with injuries.
K-9 tracks down 2 burglary suspects
Two juveniles suspected of armed vehicle burglary were arrested recently, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Two masked suspects were seen entering the victim’s vehicle about 1 a.m. on July 31, HCSO said. The suspects heard a witness shouting at them and fled.
Deputies made contact with the victim, who confirmed several knives were taken from the vehicle.
A deputy and her partner K-9 responded to the scene and began tracking the suspects. A short time later, the K-9 located both suspects hiding in brush and the suspects were taken into custody. Both suspects were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.
One juvenile was charged with wearing a mask to conceal identity, armed vehicle burglary, possession of vehicle burglary tools with intent to use and grand theft auto.
The other was charged with wearing a mask to conceal identity, possession of vehicle burglary tools with intent to use and armed vehicle burglary.
Both juveniles were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
A traffic stop on July 25 led to a narcotics arrest, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
At about 3 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Winter Street because a vehicle was observed driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, and reaching a recorded speed of 94 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Deputies were able to successfully pull the vehicle over, and while approaching, observed the driver, identified as Ja’kelle Haygood, 24, reach down in the driver’s seat, possibly attempting to hide something from the deputies’ view.
After Haygood exited the vehicle, deputies located 3.8 grams of crack cocaine in a clear plastic baggie on the driver’s seat where Haywood was sitting, 2.3 grams of marijuana in the glovebox, and a loaded 9mm handgun in the center console.
Haygood was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued traffic citations for reckless driving, unlawful speed and knowingly driving while license was suspended or revoked.
Haygood was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where his bond was set at $17,000.
Man charged with grand theft of vessel
A man is in custody after deputies said he attempted to steal a dredging barge at Rogers Park.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the park at 7244 Shoal Line Blvd. in Spring Hill at 7:30 a.m. on July 26 regarding the possible theft of a vessel. The vessel, described as a “dredging barge,” was originally docked at the park.
Workers in the area observed a male, later identified as Charles William Fagerstrom, 35, aboard the vessel, sitting on a bucket and eating potato chips. The vessel was located a short distance away from where it was originally docked. As patrol deputies responded to the area, the workers maintained visual contact with the vessel and prevented Fagerstrom from bringing it back to the dock or to the shore. If Fagerstrom attempted to flee the scene, he would have been required to jump in the water to do so.
Upon arrival, deputies took Fagerstrom into custody. A search revealed keys to the vessel in his pocket. Fagerstrom also had several tools in his possession that he is believed to have used to pry open various compartments on the vessel.
HCSO said Fagerstrom admitted to attempting to steal the vessel, but was having difficulty operating it due to parts of the barge equipment being deployed in the water. He was only able to travel a very short distance.
Fagerstrom told investigators that he planned to use the vessel to “travel on the river,” as he knew it was going to be a very nice day.
Fagerstrom was arrested and charged with grand theft of a vessel and possession of burglary tools. Bond was set at $7,000. He remains in the Hernando County Detention Center.
