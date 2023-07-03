Man faces 2nd arrest on child porn charges
A man arrested in December and charged with possession of child pornography has again been arrested as a result of an investigation of devices seized from his residence, and detectives wrote a second warrant for his arrest.
A digital forensics examination of the devices revealed positive findings for child sexual abuse material. Detectives identified 76 photos depicting children engaged in sexual conduct and/or being sexually battered.
On June 27, a warrant for the arrest of Jody Fletcher was signed by a judge. On June 28, detectives responded to Fletcher's residence on Bishop Road in Spring Hill and placed him under arrest.
Fletcher, 56, was charged with 13 counts of possession of obscene material, two counts of possession of obscene material, with 10 or more child pornography images; and two counts of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Fletcher's bond was set at $160,000. Additionally, the judge ordered GPS monitoring as a condition of bond.
On Nov. 6, 2022, deputies responded to a residence in Spring Hill regarding obscene material that had been observed on a cellphone. Deputies met with the caller who advised that his friend and former co-worker, Fletcher, had recently stopped over to visit. When Fletcher left the residence, the caller noticed Fletcher's cellphone had been left behind.
The caller decided to play a joke on Fletcher and make the phone's wallpaper a photo of the caller. As the phone was not protected by a PIN, the caller was able to access the applications. The caller took a picture of himself and proceeded to attempt to change the wallpaper.
While accessing the photos, to obtain the photo he took of himself, the caller observed numerous images of child pornography. The caller immediately contacted HCSO.
Deputies took possession of the cellphone and placed it into evidence. Fletcher was originally arrested on Dec. 7. He bonded out of jail later the same day.
Woman charged in theft from rental home
On June 7, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Dirlenton Way in Weeki Wachee in reference to a grand theft.
Deputies spoke to the homeowner on the telephone regarding two tenants who recently moved out of his rental home. The homeowner, who is currently living in Ohio, said he rented his home to two women in June 2022. The homeowner said the home was rented fully furnished.
At the beginning of June 2023, the homeowner said the two women moved out of the residence. On June 5, the homeowner said a real estate agent went to check the residence in preparation for the house to be put on the market and sold. Upon entering the residence, the real estate agent noted the property was empty.
Items missing included a brown leather couch, a Yamaha piano, various televisions, bikes, silverware, a dining room table, a wicker entertainment center, bedroom sets, golf clubs, a lawnmower, a leaf blower, a garden hose, a toolbox, tools, a wicker sunroom set, pool pump, copper pipes and several rugs.
Neighbors told detectives they saw a woman and two unknown men loading items from the residence into a truck and trailer. The neighbors were able to positively identify the woman loading items into the truck and trailer as Alyssa Gladu, 35.
On June 23, detectives made contact with Gladu at her job and she invoked her rights to counsel and refused to speak to detectives. Gladu was arrested on a charge of grand theft and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where she was being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond.
Detectives went to Gladu’s current residence in Weeki Wachee in hopes of locating some of the stolen items from the Dirlenton Way address.
Using digital photographs, the victim was able to positively identify items in the garage as belonging to him. Detectives then obtained a search warrant to search the house for more items belonging to the victim and located most of the items.
Additional charges are pending further investigation.
Photo courtesy HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
HT-GLADU1-0705
Brooksville woman dies in wreck
An 80-year-old Brooksville woman died of injuries after a collision on June 22, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
At about 12:44 p.m., the woman was driving a sedan west on Hayman Road. A second vehicle, a van, was traveling north on Culbreath Road. At the intersection of the two roadways, the van continued north under a flashing yellow signal while the sedan failed to stop for a flashing red signal and stop sign.
As a result, the sedan collided with the van. The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she later died of injuries suffered during the crash.
The van was driven by a 47-year-old Tampa man, and he had minor injuries. Two passengers, a 40-year-old Tampa and a 5-year-old girl, both of Tampa, had minor injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.