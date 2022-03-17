SPRING HILL – A small airplane has crashed near Powell Middle School, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash site is at Barclay Avenue and Powell Road, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a statement posted on Facebook.
The plane, a Quickie Q-200, a homebuilt aircraft built in the mid-1980s, appeared to have developed a mechanical problem, Nienhuis said, and was trying to make it to the airport. The pilot, the only person aboard, was ambulatory and appeared to have minor injuries.
According to the federal N-number registry, the aircraft is registered to a 67-year-old Seminole man. It is not known if he was the pilot.
The plane appears to be severely damaged.
