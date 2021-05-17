A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy was terminated Monday morning after two investigations revealed he had inappropriate contact with female residents.
According to information from the Pinellas Sheriff's Administrative Investigation Division, an initial investigation of the behavior of Deputy Brian Overton, 35, was opened on July 3, 2020. Triggering the investigation was a complaint from a female resident regarding unsolicited and unwelcome text messages sent to her by Overton. The female resident reported she had met Overton during the death investigation of her father.
The female resident told investigators that the text messages went from being related to the investigation to a personal conversation "with some comments being sexual in nature," the press release states. For days after the investigation, Overton engaged in regular text message conversations with the female resident that were not related to his official duties. Overton admitted to this behavior, the report states, and was issued a written reprimand on Aug. 8, 2020.
A second incident occurred in February 2021. Reports state that Overton was dispatched to a child abuse call in his assigned patrol area on Feb. 5. After completing the call, Overton contacted the female complainant via telephone to inform her of the outcome of the investigation. Reports state Overton utilized a phone application that concealed his personal phone number and displayed an alternate phone number.
The next day, Feb. 6, Overton contacted the female complainant again on the phone app to request information regarding the child abuse call. Reports state Overton then engaged in a series of text messages with the female which were of a personal and sexual nature, including making comments about the complainant's body and appearance. Overton also informed the female he had a vasectomy, according to investigators.
The female complainant informed investigators that the text messages were "unprofessional, creepy and scary." The complainant felt she was being sexually harassed and was hesitant to report Overton's behavior because she was concerned of retribution and that it could potentially affect her case, reports state.
During Overton's second interview with the Administrative Investigation Division, the deputy admitted the text messages were improper, didn't serve a legitimate law enforcement purpose and were not ethical. Reports state that Overton further acknowledged the messages were sent with the sole purpose of engaging the complainant in personal conversation and should not have been sent.
"The Administrative Review Board found Deputy Overton abused his position of authority and demonstrated a pattern of being unable to practice self-restraint," the press release states. "Deputy Overton put his own personal wants before the welfare of citizens who are in vulnerable situations."
Overton was terminated effective Monday, May 17. His date of hire was listed as Jan. 6, 2013.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri issued the statement below in the press release.
"Deputy Overton's conduct was reprehensible and instead of honoring his oath to help others he tried to take advantage of women in vulnerable situations for self-serving sexual gratification. Overton's conduct is inconsistent with how a deputy sheriff should conduct himself and he has forfeited the privilege of being a law enforcement officer."
