Pilot, passenger OK after small plane crashes in wildlife area

BROOKSVILLE — A pilot and his passenger were OK on Tuesday after their small airplane developed engine trouble at about 11 a.m. and crashed in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area north of Three Bridges Road, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services reported in a press release.
The 1969 Cessna A150K had departed Hidden Lake Airport in Pasco County on a flight to Mariana. The aircraft developed an engine problem and the pilot decided to attempt an emergency landing in a clearing.
Both adults on the plane walked out with minor cuts and bruises, were evaluated by HCFES personnel and refused transport, the press release said.
Fire crews contained a small fuel leak and the Sheriff’s Office remained on the scene to secure the aircraft and await an FAA investigator.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife and The Department of Wildland Management helped cut a path to gain access to the plane from the roadway.
According to HCFES, 21 personnel responded, with four fire engines, one ladder truck, two ALS medic units, two brush units, two battalion chiefs and the Fire Corps.
