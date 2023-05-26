The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information about the driver of a white 2000 Dodge Dakota 4-door that hit a pedestrian on Friday morning, May 26, and left the scene.
The truck was traveling east on Bolton Avenue, west of Bermondsey Street, at about 1:37 a.m. The 31-year-old female pedestrian from Hudson was walking east on Bolton Avenue in the travel lane and path of the pickup. The vehicle struck the pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries, and left the scene of the crash.
Troopers located the vehicle abandoned, near to the crash scene. There is currently no information regarding the identity of the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
