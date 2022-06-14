SPRING HILL -- A person and their dog was shot behind the Publix at 160 Mariner Blvd., the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies got the call at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14.
According to Sheriff Al Nienhuis, an incident occurred in Pasco County and a suspect drove up to the Publix in Spring Hill and interacted with a person he knew. He apparently was seeking money or property from that individual.
Nienhuis said an innocent person was driving nearby when the person’s dog barked. The suspect went over to the vehicle and had an altercation, shooting the dog and the driver.
The suspect left the scene but returned as deputies were arriving, the sheriff said.
The suspect went back to his vehicle to retrieve something as deputies engaged him, and then gave up before the deputies used force.
The human victim was taken to a trauma center, and the dog was taken to an emergency veterinary center. Their condition is unknown, Nienhuis said.
