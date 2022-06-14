SPRING HILL – A person and their dog were shot after they stumbled upon a confrontation between an armed suspect and a family member on Tuesday, June 14, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Both victims are being treated at respective medical facilities.
The incident happened in the shopping plaza at Mariner Boulevard and County
Line Road.
At about 10:12 a.m., operators in the Emergency Communications Center began receiving 911 calls in regard to a shooting that had just occurred behind the shopping plaza.
The callers told operators that a male was behind the plaza with a firearm and had just fired several shots into an occupied vehicle that was parked behind the plaza, striking both the driver and his dog. Callers also said the suspect left the scene in a dark colored pickup truck.
Upon arrival, deputies located a male and a dog inside a vehicle. Both were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male was treated on scene, then taken by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services to a local trauma center. An HCSO Animal Enforcement Officer picked up the dog took it to Hernando County Animal Services for immediate treatment.
Once stabilized by the veterinarian at HCAS, the AEO then took the dog to a local veterinarian for additional treatment.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the male suspect was involved in some sort of altercation in Pasco County. Pasco Sheriff's deputies advised during the altercation, the suspect was armed with a firearm. It is believed the suspect did not discharge the firearm during the altercation.
The suspect then drove to Hernando County and committed a residential burglary. After committing the burglary, the suspect drove to the shopping plaza at Mariner Boulevard and County Line Road in Spring Hill to confront a family member, who was known to be at that location at that time.
When the suspect arrived at the plaza, he immediately confronted the first victim, who was sitting in a vehicle in the rear of the plaza. The suspect, armed with a firearm, demanded money and/or valuables from the first victim. During this altercation, a dog barked and distracted the suspect from the first victim.
The suspect walked to the area where the barking came from, and located the dog and driver. Neither the driver nor the dog were involved in the altercation, and they were not known to the first victim or the suspect. The suspect raised the firearm and began firing into the second victim's vehicle, striking both the driver (victim No. 2) and the dog.
The suspect then proceeded back to where the original altercation took place to look for the first victim but the victim was hiding and not located.
The suspect then got into his black pickup truck and fled.
Deputies arrived on scene and gave first aid to the second victim. Deputies then heard witnesses yelling that the suspect was back. Deputies turned their attention to the suspect.
The suspect, later identified as Randall Lynn Gerding Jr., 51, was ordered to exit his vehicle with his hands in the air. He appeared to be reaching inside his vehicle for a firearm but then became compliant.
Gerding was taken into custody and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.
The second victim is receiving advanced care at a trauma center. His condition is classified as "stable" at this time. The dog is also receiving veterinary care at a local veterinarian's office. The dog's condition is listed as "stable' at this time.
Both are expected to make a full recovery.
The investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.