A 42-year-old Holiday man died of injuries after he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 19 on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The first vehicle, a Dodge Durango, was traveling south on U.S. 19 north of Flora Avenue, at about 9:24 p.m. The second vehicle, a Tesla Model 3 (not in autopilot mode) was behind the first vehicle.
The pedestrian was in a non-motorized wheelchair and was traveling east across U.S. 19, and entered the vehicles’ path. The man was hit by the Durango and then the Tesla.
He died of injuries at an area hospital.
Neither the driver of the Durango, a 41-year-old woman from Clearwater, or the driver of the Tesla, a 24-year-old Holiday man, was injured.
