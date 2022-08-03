Port Richey, FL (34668)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.