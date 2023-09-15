A Citrus Springs woman, 31, was killed the evening of Sept. 7 after she was hit by an SUV while standing in a dark and unlighted roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
An SUV driven by a 50-year-old Lutz man was traveling east on State Road 54 west of Celtic Drive at about 8:15 p.m. where the pedestrian was standing in the roadway. The driver was unable to stop and his vehicle collided with the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries. The driver was not injured.
