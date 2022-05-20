A 44-year-old Tampa woman was hit and killed by a pickup truck on Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The report said a 2009 GMC Sierra was going east, east of Copper Springs Boulevard, as the pedestrian was walking north across the highway and entered the vehicle’s path.
The vehicle struck the pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries after being transported to an area hospital.
The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old Odessa man, was not hurt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.