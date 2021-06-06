PORT RICHEY — A 42-year-old Kentucky woman was struck and killed Saturday morning while attempting to walk across U.S. Highway 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP trooper reports state that a sedan driven by a 33-year-old Hudson man was traveling south on U.S. 19 approaching Regency Park Boulevard at approximately 5:45 a.m., June 5. The pedestrian was walking westbound across the highway and entered the path of the vehicle, reports state.
The pedestrian, reported as a resident of Union, Kentucky, was transported to an area hospital before dying from her injuries.
The motorist and a 30-year-old female passenger did not report any injuries.
