A 41-year-old Tampa man died of injuries after he was hit by an SUV on U.S. 19 on Sunday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The SUV driven by a 37-year-old Port Richey woman was traveling north on U.S. 19, south of San Marco Drive, at about 10:02 p.m. when a pedestrian walked into its path and was struck.
Transported to an area hospital, the pedestrian later expired from injuries suffered during the crash.
Neither the driver nor her 35-year-old male passenger from Clearwater were injured.
