A man walking across U.S. 19 on Saturday night, Sept. 17, was hit and killed by a pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The truck was traveling south on U.S. 19 and collided with a pedestrian walking east across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive at about 10:11 p.m.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The pedestrian was a 52-year-old St. Petersburg man.
The driver of the pickup, a 72-year-old Port Richey man, and his passenger, a 63-year-old Port Richey woman, were not injured.
