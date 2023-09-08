A Citrus Springs woman, 31, was killed Thursday evening, Sept. 7, after she was hit by an SUV while standing in the dark and unlighted roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
An SUV driven by a 50-year-old Lutz man was traveling east on State Road 54, west of Celtic Drive at about 8:15 p.m., where the pedestrian was standing in the dark and unlighted roadway for an unknown reason.
The driver was unable to stop and his vehicle collided with the pedestrian.
Transported to an area hospital, the pedestrian died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver was not injured.
