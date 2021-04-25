SEMINOLE – A pedestrian was killed and a man riding a scooter suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle accident Friday night, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Reports state that deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene at the intersection of Park Street and 62nd Avenue North.
Investigators reported that the accident occurred at approximately 10:05 p.m., April 23. A scooter operated by Joseph Mazza II, 20, was traveling southbound on Park Street in the right lane. Mazza reportedly changed lanes and struck a passing boat trailer being towed by a 2019 Chevy Equinox driven by 43-year-old Adem Kljajic. The impact caused Mazza to fall from the scooter and land in the left lane. Kljajic and other witnesses stopped their vehicles to assist and occupied the left lane, reports state.
Investigators reported that one witness, 62-year-old Mechelle Lessl, entered the roadway to assist with the crash. Reports state another witness observed a 2000 Buick Century travelling southbound toward the crash scene and attempted to get the vehicle's attention. The Buick, driven by 64-year-old Susan Shelton, changed lanes to pass the crash and struck Lessl, who was straddling the left and right lanes, reports state.
Lessl, the pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports. Mazza, the scooter operator, was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Kljajic, the driver of the Chevy Equinox, was not injured, nor was Shelton, the driver of the Buick.
Investigators reported that speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.
The investigation continues.
