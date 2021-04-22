HOLIDAY – A 46-year-old Holiday man was killed April 21 after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state the incident occurred at approximately 11:21 p.m., south of the intersection of U.S. 19 and Alt. U.S. 19. A pickup truck driven by a 54-year-old Hudson woman was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 in the inside lane. The pedestrian was walking eastbound across the highway and entered the path of the vehicle, reports state, resulting in a collision.
The pedestrian died at the scene of the accident, FHP troopers reported, and the motorist sustained minor injuries.
