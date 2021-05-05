ZEPHYRHILLS – A 53-year-old male pedestrian from Zephyrhills died after being hit by a motorcycle on County Road 54 on the night of May 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state the pedestrian was walking northbound across C.R. 54 and walked into the path of a motorcycle traveling westbound on C.R. 54, west of Forbes Road. FHP trooper identified the motorcyclist as a 33-year-old Zephyrhills man.
The accident occurred at approximately 8:47 p.m., May 4.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, reports state, adding that the impact caused the motorcycle to depart the roadway and the rider fell off and collided with brush on the shoulder. The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to an area hospital and reported to be in serious condition.
