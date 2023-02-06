A 30-year-old Tampa man was killed on Sunday night, Feb. 5, after he was hit by a vehicle on Mariner Boulevard near Little Street, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The vehicle, believed to be a 2017 or newer BMW X-series sport utility vehicle, did not stop and fled the crash scene, FHP said in its report.
The BMW was traveling north in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street, as a 2002 Ford F150 with a car hauler trailer transporting a 2007 Saturn Vue was parked on the sidewalk adjacent to the roadway.
The pedestrian was helping to load and secure the vehicle on the trailer and was standing at the road edge.
The BMW collided with the pedestrian as it passed the truck and trailer, failed to stop and fled the crash scene.
Transported to an area hospital, the pedestrian later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
